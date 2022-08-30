The name Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) closed at 8.30 down -1.66% from its previous closing price of $8.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2681272 shares were traded. RKT reached its highest trading level at $9.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rocket Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 26.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Rizik Matthew bought 2,400 shares for $8.80 per share. The transaction valued at 21,120 led to the insider holds 323,502 shares of the business.

Farner Jay bought 21,200 shares of RKT for $186,772 on Aug 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,797,107 shares after completing the transaction at $8.81 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Farner Jay, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 21,600 shares for $9.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,016 and bolstered with 3,775,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rocket’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has reached a high of $16.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RKT has traded an average of 3.34M shares per day and 2.76M over the past ten days. A total of 115.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.83M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RKT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.6M with a Short Ratio of 9.91, compared to 32.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.35% and a Short% of Float of 28.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.49B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Rocket Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated decrease of -49.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, a decrease of -51.70% less than the figure of $-49.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.91B, down -45.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.75B and the low estimate is $5.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.