The name Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) closed at 0.67 up 1.44% from its previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0095 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1562684 shares were traded. RMO reached its highest trading level at $0.6669 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Romeo Power Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

On March 09, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on March 09, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when BORGWARNER INC sold 1,654,954 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,834,274 led to the insider holds 11,905,000 shares of the business.

BORGWARNER INC sold 1,420,046 shares of RMO for $2,561,337 on Feb 28. The 10% Owner now owns 13,559,954 shares after completing the transaction at $1.80 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, BORGWARNER INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,045,000 shares for $1.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,897,198 and left with 14,980,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMO has reached a high of $5.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8043.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RMO has traded an average of 7.63M shares per day and 3.04M over the past ten days. A total of 160.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.68M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 25.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 14.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.01 and $-1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.01. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.77 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.8M, up 167.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.29M and the low estimate is $154.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.