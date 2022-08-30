The name Shopify Inc. (SHOP) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) closed at 31.94 down -1.48% from its previous closing price of $32.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20966023 shares were traded. SHOP reached its highest trading level at $33.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shopify Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 726.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOP now has a Market Capitalization of 41.12B and an Enterprise Value of 34.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHOP is 1.80, which has changed by -79.05% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $176.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHOP has traded an average of 34.11M shares per day and 25.14M over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.17B. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Aug 14, 2022 were 45.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 56.1M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 29 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 35 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $-0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Shopify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.