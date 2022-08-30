There are many powerful catalysts in the market: PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) can be one of them

The closing price of PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) was 1.12 for the day, up 17.55% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1672 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1114407 shares were traded. PTE reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9037.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2019, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when COHEN PETER A sold 8,555 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,946 led to the insider holds 7,243 shares of the business.

COHEN PETER A sold 15,106 shares of PTE for $20,023 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 757,515 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Seaburg David B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 31,037 shares for $0.55 each. As a result, the insider received 17,188 and left with 1,339,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.37M and an Enterprise Value of -14.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTE is 1.27, which has changed by -93.69% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTE has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0387.

Shares Statistics:

PTE traded an average of 211.16K shares per day over the past three months and 581.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTE as of Aug 14, 2022 were 146.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 105.14k on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.12 and a low estimate of $-1.21, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.01, with high estimates of $-0.88 and low estimates of $-1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.65. EPS for the following year is $-1.67, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.85 and $-2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $810k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.4M, down -86.10% from the average estimate.