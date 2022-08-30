There is a good chance DLocal Limited (DLO) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $26.19 in the most recent trading day, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed at 25.46, down -2.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1042791 shares were traded. DLO reached its highest trading level at $26.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $44.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLO now has a Market Capitalization of 7.53B and an Enterprise Value of 7.12B. As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $73.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 313.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.88M. Shares short for DLO as of Jul 28, 2022 were 7.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 8.59M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $409.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $418.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.12M, up 71.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $744.15M and the low estimate is $568M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.