There is a good chance Gevo Inc. (GEVO) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) closed at 3.12 in the last session, up 0.32% from day before closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4786189 shares were traded. GEVO reached its highest trading level at $3.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GEVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.80 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On August 24, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Mize Gary W. sold 9,883 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 30,474 led to the insider holds 154,339 shares of the business.

Williams Geoffrey Thomas Jr. sold 18,041 shares of GEVO for $55,629 on Aug 22. The VP-General Counsel & Secretary now owns 371,606 shares after completing the transaction at $3.08 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Bowron Kimberly T, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 14,681 shares for $3.08 each. As a result, the insider received 45,269 and left with 191,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1538.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $8.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8302, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9030.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GEVO traded on average about 12.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 209.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.13M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GEVO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.27, compared to 39.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.65% and a Short% of Float of 25.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.33. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.29 and $-0.41.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $750k, an increase of 177.80% over than the figure of $-5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $533k, up 1,374.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17M and the low estimate is $6.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.