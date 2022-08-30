There is a good chance Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $12.04 in the most recent trading day, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) closed at 11.83, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1685270 shares were traded. HCAT reached its highest trading level at $12.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $16 from $27 previously.

On August 05, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $16.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Gallagher Duncan bought 6,600 shares for $11.63 per share. The transaction valued at 76,751 led to the insider holds 35,405 shares of the business.

Gallagher Duncan bought 8,400 shares of HCAT for $98,196 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 28,805 shares after completing the transaction at $11.69 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Llewelyn Linda, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 668 shares for $13.14 each. As a result, the insider received 8,778 and left with 57,361 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $57.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 905.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.66M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 3.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.38. EPS for the following year is $-0.22, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $-1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.93M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353.31M and the low estimate is $344.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.