There is a good chance Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $70.21 in the most recent trading day, Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) closed at 71.11, up 1.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069458 shares were traded. TRGP reached its highest trading level at $70.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRGP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 18, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $85.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Gregory Regina sold 6,494 shares for $67.39 per share. The transaction valued at 437,640 led to the insider holds 55,592 shares of the business.

Pryor D. Scott sold 20,000 shares of TRGP for $1,426,586 on May 18. The now owns 81,233 shares after completing the transaction at $71.33 per share. On May 17, another insider, Chung Paul W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,085 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,097,780 and left with 225,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Targa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRGP has reached a high of $81.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 227.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.04M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TRGP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 4.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TRGP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.51.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.94 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $5.27, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.39 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $5.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.01B to a low estimate of $4.98B. As of the current estimate, Targa Resources Corp.’s year-ago sales were $3.42B, an estimated increase of 71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.01B, an increase of 34.70% less than the figure of $71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.65B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, up 46.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.37B and the low estimate is $18.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.