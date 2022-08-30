There is a good chance XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $1.04 in the most recent trading day, XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) closed at 1.01, down -2.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1266536 shares were traded. XSPA reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XSPA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Ernst Ezra bought 12,602 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 22,602 shares of the business.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT sold 45,000 shares of XSPA for $47,700 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 106,485 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Milford Scott R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,020 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 12,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XSPA has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8294, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1666.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 567.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.87M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XSPA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.04.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $13.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.42M to a low estimate of $13.42M. As of the current estimate, XpresSpa Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.09M, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.89M, an increase of 69.40% over than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.89M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XSPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.73M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.64M and the low estimate is $80.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.