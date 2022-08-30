There Is Still Room For indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) was 8.22 for the day, up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $8.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1719709 shares were traded. INDI reached its highest trading level at $8.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

On October 20, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 20, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Machuga Steven sold 8,700 shares for $8.04 per share. The transaction valued at 69,948 led to the insider holds 182,003 shares of the business.

schiller Thomas sold 50,000 shares of INDI for $398,500 on Aug 12. The CFO and EVP of Strategy now owns 1,603,779 shares after completing the transaction at $7.97 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Kee Scott David, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 81,498 shares for $8.03 each. As a result, the insider received 654,429 and left with 669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $16.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.43.

Shares Statistics:

INDI traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.24M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 7.69, compared to 6.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.48. EPS for the following year is $-0.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.07 and $-0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $26M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.19M, an estimated increase of 178.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $116.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.41M, up 130.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $232.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250M and the low estimate is $210.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 108.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.