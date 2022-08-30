There Is Still Room For Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) closed the day trading at 417.62 up 1.49% from the previous closing price of $411.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1325622 shares were traded. ULTA reached its highest trading level at $423.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $404.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ULTA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $475 to $485.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $475.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when MRKONIC GEORGE R JR sold 476 shares for $391.84 per share. The transaction valued at 186,517 led to the insider holds 2,393 shares of the business.

Settersten Scott M sold 32,532 shares of ULTA for $13,879,016 on Jun 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 14,037 shares after completing the transaction at $426.63 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Steelman Kecia, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,199 shares for $405.02 each. As a result, the insider received 5,345,834 and left with 16,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ulta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULTA has reached a high of $438.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $330.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 393.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 389.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ULTA traded about 887.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ULTA traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 51.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ULTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.44 and a low estimate of $4.6, while EPS last year was $4.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.78, with high estimates of $4.64 and low estimates of $3.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.51 and $19.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.31. EPS for the following year is $21.99, with 30 analysts recommending between $24.46 and $20.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.63B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.48B and the low estimate is $9.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.