There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).

In the latest session, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) closed at 10.10 down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $10.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3378420 shares were traded. ATUS reached its highest trading level at $10.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altice USA Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, New Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Societe Generale Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Mullen Mark sold 5,000 shares for $15.54 per share. The transaction valued at 77,700 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 10,000 shares of ATUS for $145,900 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, SCHNABEL SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $15.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 150,800 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATUS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.61B and an Enterprise Value of 30.99B. As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.52.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATUS is 1.27, which has changed by -63.19% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $28.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATUS has traded an average of 4.03M shares per day and 2.7M over the past ten days. A total of 268.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.29M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Aug 14, 2022 were 40.47M with a Short Ratio of 10.05, compared to 45M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.90% and a Short% of Float of 21.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.46B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.57B, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B, a decrease of -2.30% over than the figure of $-4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.09B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.9B and the low estimate is $9.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.