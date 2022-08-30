There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Deere & Company (DE).

As of close of business last night, Deere & Company’s stock clocked out at 380.61, up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $379.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317300 shares were traded. DE reached its highest trading level at $385.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $368.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $396.Cowen initiated its Market Perform rating on June 09, 2022, with a $396 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Stone John H sold 17,145 shares for $4321.07 per share. The transaction valued at 74,084,689 led to the insider holds 21,087 shares of the business.

Stone John H sold 6,497 shares of DE for $2,250,511 on May 26. The President, WW C&F & Pwr Syst now owns 21,087 shares after completing the transaction at $346.39 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, von Pentz Markwart, who serves as the Pres, Ag & Turf, Sml Ag Turf of the company, sold 18,364 shares for $393.00 each. As a result, the insider received 7,217,052 and left with 59,702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DE has reached a high of $446.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $283.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 329.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 363.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DE traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 306.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 305.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 2.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.04, DE has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. The current Payout Ratio is 19.90% for DE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.1 and a low estimate of $6.27, while EPS last year was $5.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.07, with high estimates of $7.37 and low estimates of $6.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24 and $22.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.35. EPS for the following year is $25.63, with 24 analysts recommending between $29.96 and $20.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.74B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.78B and the low estimate is $44.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.