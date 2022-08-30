There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding AppLovin Corporation (APP)

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed the day trading at 24.94 down -3.15% from the previous closing price of $25.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1436065 shares were traded. APP reached its highest trading level at $26.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 30, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Shikin Vasily sold 22,500 shares for $26.59 per share. The transaction valued at 598,268 led to the insider holds 2,644,535 shares of the business.

Vivas Eduardo sold 88,822 shares of APP for $2,865,182 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 10,692,259 shares after completing the transaction at $32.26 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Vivas Eduardo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,328 shares for $35.89 each. As a result, the insider received 119,446 and left with 80,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APP now has a Market Capitalization of 9.54B and an Enterprise Value of 11.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $116.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APP traded about 3.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APP traded about 2.77M shares per day. A total of 373.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.68M. Insiders hold about 12.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.60% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Jul 28, 2022 were 14.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 13.75M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $-0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $1, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.