There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

The closing price of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) was 40.72 for the day, up 5.36% from the previous closing price of $38.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1496531 shares were traded. MUR reached its highest trading level at $38.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $51.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when MIRELES THOMAS J sold 5,540 shares for $36.30 per share. The transaction valued at 201,085 led to the insider holds 51,758 shares of the business.

BOTNER E TED sold 10,128 shares of MUR for $455,760 on Jun 09. The SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec now owns 68,864 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, DICKERSON LAWRENCE R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,614 shares for $43.70 each. As a result, the insider received 201,632 and left with 43,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $45.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.95.

Shares Statistics:

MUR traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.49M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 7.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, MUR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.7 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $7.91, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.38 and $5.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $728M. As of the current estimate, Murphy Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $549.64M, an estimated increase of 60.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 51.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02B and the low estimate is $3.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.