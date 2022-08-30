There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed the day trading at 41.70 down -1.70% from the previous closing price of $42.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1412623 shares were traded. RNG reached its highest trading level at $44.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on August 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Agarwal Vaibhav sold 3,149 shares for $44.23 per share. The transaction valued at 139,290 led to the insider holds 103,706 shares of the business.

Katibeh Mohammed sold 2,750 shares of RNG for $121,641 on Aug 23. The President and COO now owns 128,745 shares after completing the transaction at $44.23 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Katibeh Mohammed, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 2,978 shares for $50.26 each. As a result, the insider received 149,676 and left with 136,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $315.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNG traded about 2.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNG traded about 2.54M shares per day. A total of 95.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.54M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.06% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 8.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $479.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $487M to a low estimate of $475.5M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $379.27M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.46M, an increase of 29.50% over than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $521M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $503.3M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.