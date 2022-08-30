This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

In the latest session, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) closed at 6.94 down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $6.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1080621 shares were traded. PRTS reached its highest trading level at $7.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CarParts.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On September 01, 2020, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Gomez Alfredo sold 10,000 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 70,500 led to the insider holds 536,264 shares of the business.

Gomez Alfredo sold 2,472 shares of PRTS for $17,873 on Jun 10. The VP, General Counsel now owns 546,264 shares after completing the transaction at $7.23 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Gomez Alfredo, who serves as the VP, General Counsel of the company, sold 803 shares for $7.16 each. As a result, the insider received 5,749 and left with 548,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has reached a high of $18.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRTS has traded an average of 794.88K shares per day and 666.45k over the past ten days. A total of 54.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.08M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.95, compared to 7.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 11.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $-0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $175.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $177.98M to a low estimate of $173.29M. As of the current estimate, CarParts.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.35M, an estimated increase of 31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.61M, an increase of 26.80% less than the figure of $31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.83M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $682.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $653.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $669.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.44M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816.6M and the low estimate is $736.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.