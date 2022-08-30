This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

As of close of business last night, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 0.70, up 0.01% from its previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1309477 shares were traded. FHS reached its highest trading level at $0.8103 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FHS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHS has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8307, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4160.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FHS traded 379.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.83M. Shares short for FHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 13.9k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $118.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.8M, up 88.80% from the average estimate.