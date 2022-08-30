This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN)

As of close of business last night, Palatin Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.20, down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1974911 shares were traded. PTN reached its highest trading level at $0.2451 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2316.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 05, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $6 from $4 previously.

On January 12, 2015, ROTH Capital reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 54.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTN has reached a high of $0.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2732, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3909.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTN traded 870.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.31M. Insiders hold about 11.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PTN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 2.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.13. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $230k. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Palatin Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175k, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $320k, an increase of 300.00% over than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $320k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $320k.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.8M and the low estimate is $40k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 631.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.