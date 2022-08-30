Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)

The closing price of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) was 17.53 for the day, up 2.75% from the previous closing price of $17.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179496 shares were traded. MDRX reached its highest trading level at $17.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On March 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Jones Leah sold 3,921 shares for $17.65 per share. The transaction valued at 69,206 led to the insider holds 109,055 shares of the business.

Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares of MDRX for $174,375 on Aug 16. The CEO now owns 732,517 shares after completing the transaction at $17.44 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Poulton Richard J., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $17.46 each. As a result, the insider received 174,570 and left with 742,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allscripts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDRX has reached a high of $23.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.39.

Shares Statistics:

MDRX traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.11M. Shares short for MDRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.06, compared to 13.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.47% and a Short% of Float of 14.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.5M to a low estimate of $143.6M. As of the current estimate, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $373.45M, an estimated decrease of -60.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.47M, a decrease of -58.40% over than the figure of $-60.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.04M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $615.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $601.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $610.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -59.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.1M and the low estimate is $631.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.