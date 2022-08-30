Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ChampionX Corporation (CHX)

The closing price of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) was 22.75 for the day, up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $22.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1219338 shares were traded. CHX reached its highest trading level at $22.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On July 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $22.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 when Mahoney Paul E sold 517 shares for $27.22 per share. The transaction valued at 14,071 led to the insider holds 94,049 shares of the business.

Marcos Antoine sold 48,345 shares of CHX for $1,317,256 on Nov 05. The VP, Corp Controller, CAO now owns 47,238 shares after completing the transaction at $27.25 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Marcos Antoine, who serves as the VP, Corp Controller, CAO of the company, sold 31,655 shares for $27.35 each. As a result, the insider received 865,733 and left with 47,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.57B and an Enterprise Value of 5.20B. As of this moment, ChampionX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHX is 2.69, which has changed by -2.49% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHX has reached a high of $28.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.18.

Shares Statistics:

CHX traded an average of 1.97M shares per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 203.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.32M. Shares short for CHX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 7.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 7.69M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, CHX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $952M to a low estimate of $911.16M. As of the current estimate, ChampionX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $818.78M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $952.57M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $970.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $926.94M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.07B, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.