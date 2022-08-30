Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)

The closing price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) was 5.14 for the day, up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $5.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2222584 shares were traded. KPTI reached its highest trading level at $5.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KPTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on August 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Paulson Richard A. sold 2,314 shares for $4.48 per share. The transaction valued at 10,367 led to the insider holds 626,477 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 2,115 shares of KPTI for $10,948 on Jul 08. The President and CEO now owns 628,791 shares after completing the transaction at $5.18 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Cheng Sohanya Roshan, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,551 shares for $5.21 each. As a result, the insider received 8,075 and left with 89,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.74.

Shares Statistics:

KPTI traded an average of 2.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.70M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.08M with a Short Ratio of 7.82, compared to 15.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.77% and a Short% of Float of 27.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.5 and a low estimate of $-0.81, while EPS last year was $-0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.44 and low estimates of $-0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.8 and $-2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.11. EPS for the following year is $-1.51, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-2.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.14M to a low estimate of $31.3M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.64M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.23M, an increase of 52.10% over than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.82M, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.77M and the low estimate is $162M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.