TotalEnergies SE (TTE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) was 54.44 for the day, up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $53.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3951166 shares were traded. TTE reached its highest trading level at $54.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TotalEnergies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has reached a high of $61.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.36.

Shares Statistics:

TTE traded an average of 1.90M shares per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.49B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 3.12M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.10, TTE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.06. The current Payout Ratio is 38.80% for TTE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.9 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.19, with high estimates of $3.87 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.39 and $10.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.82. EPS for the following year is $10.71, with 6 analysts recommending between $13.3 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.85B to a low estimate of $54.85B. As of the current estimate, TotalEnergies SE’s year-ago sales were $47.05B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.87B, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.87B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.86B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380.21B and the low estimate is $201.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.