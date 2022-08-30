UBER (Uber Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 28.74, up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $28.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16628576 shares were traded. UBER reached its highest trading level at $28.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UBER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when West Tony sold 87,841 shares for $31.26 per share. The transaction valued at 2,745,864 led to the insider holds 141,944 shares of the business.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA bought 200,000 shares of UBER for $5,345,520 on May 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,420,968 shares after completing the transaction at $26.73 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $44.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,984,540 and bolstered with 1,178,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $48.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UBER traded 29.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 73.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 70.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.77, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $-4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.07, with 32 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $-0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.45B, up 71.70% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.99B and the low estimate is $29.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.