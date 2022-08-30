Update from Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) was 18.29 for the day, up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $18.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1740202 shares were traded. TPH reached its highest trading level at $18.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $26 previously.

On October 22, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $25.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Sector Perform to Underperform on July 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when BAUER DOUGLAS F. sold 81,295 shares for $24.19 per share. The transaction valued at 1,966,526 led to the insider holds 350,611 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.99B. As of this moment, Tri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.30.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TPH is 1.43, which has changed by -23.05% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TPH has reached a high of $28.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.68.

Shares Statistics:

TPH traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.81M. Shares short for TPH as of Aug 14, 2022 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 3.74M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $946.8M. As of the current estimate, Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.97B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.52B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.