What shareholders can do to beat the market with Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) stock

As of close of business last night, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.60, down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $11.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1197663 shares were traded. CHRS reached its highest trading level at $12.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On July 16, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 when Stilwell McDavid sold 3,507 shares for $16.80 per share. The transaction valued at 58,919 led to the insider holds 31,611 shares of the business.

HEALY JAMES sold 286,076 shares of CHRS for $4,611,545 on Sep 29. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $16.12 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, HEALY JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 48,329 shares for $17.17 each. As a result, the insider received 829,809 and left with 286,076 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRS has reached a high of $19.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHRS traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 758.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.59M. Shares short for CHRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.85M with a Short Ratio of 9.89, compared to 9.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.72% and a Short% of Float of 16.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.49 and a low estimate of $-0.83, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.63, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2 and $-3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.96. EPS for the following year is $-0.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.34 and $-1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.55M, down -22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $439.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $575.73M and the low estimate is $360M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.