What shareholders can do to beat the market with Neogen Corporation (NEOG) stock

As of close of business last night, Neogen Corporation’s stock clocked out at 21.54, up 1.46% from its previous closing price of $21.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12858900 shares were traded. NEOG reached its highest trading level at $22.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NEOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Vetter Darci L bought 1,100 shares for $21.83 per share. The transaction valued at 24,013 led to the insider holds 1,384 shares of the business.

Green Ronald D bought 1,500 shares of NEOG for $33,750 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,694 shares after completing the transaction at $22.50 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, ADENT JOHN EDWARD, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $23.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 403,725 and bolstered with 58,103 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEOG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.29B and an Enterprise Value of 1.91B. As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEOG is 0.57, which has changed by -50.80% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.88% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $47.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NEOG traded 2.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of Jul 28, 2022 were 10.25M with a Short Ratio of 8.52, compared to 6.06M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.50% and a Short% of Float of 12.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $846.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $703.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $599.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.