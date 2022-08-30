What shareholders can do to beat the market with Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) stock

In the latest session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) closed at 13.65 down -3.26% from its previous closing price of $14.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2680040 shares were traded. OLPX reached its highest trading level at $14.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $17.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Tiziani Eric bought 20,000 shares for $14.78 per share. The transaction valued at 295,600 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

MORFITT MARTHA A M bought 9,000 shares of OLPX for $233,910 on Nov 12. The Director now owns 33,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.99 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, MORFITT MARTHA A M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24,000 shares for $25.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,280 and bolstered with 24,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $30.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLPX has traded an average of 1.91M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 648.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.13M. Shares short for OLPX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.85M with a Short Ratio of 11.53, compared to 21.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 19.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $840.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $810.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $825.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.37M, up 37.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $990.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.