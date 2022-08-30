What shareholders can do to beat the market with Zillow Group Inc. (Z) stock

As of close of business last night, Zillow Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 33.42, down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $34.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2601799 shares were traded. Z reached its highest trading level at $34.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of Z’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 08, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Daimler Susan sold 3,241 shares for $33.55 per share. The transaction valued at 108,739 led to the insider holds 23,727 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 5,835 shares of Z for $195,425 on Aug 23. The President of Zillow now owns 42,708 shares after completing the transaction at $33.49 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Wacksman Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,740 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 130,900 and left with 74,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $104.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that Z traded 3.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.50M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.75% stake in the company. Shares short for Z as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.81, compared to 25.01M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $979.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $920.4M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated decrease of -25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $570.31M, a decrease of -71.50% less than the figure of $-25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $656.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.58M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -63.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.