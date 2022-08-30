Which analyst expects 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) closed at 0.27 down -9.33% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0280 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244373 shares were traded. NMTR reached its highest trading level at $0.2999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2701.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 08, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 04, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Temperato John bought 125,000 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 28,462 led to the insider holds 1,427,522 shares of the business.

Sirgo Mark A bought 175,000 shares of NMTR for $42,962 on Jul 01. The Director now owns 1,454,045 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On May 23, another insider, Constantino Michael T., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,608 and bolstered with 60,509 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMTR has reached a high of $1.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2761, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5866.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NMTR has traded an average of 4.33M shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 259.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 248.46M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NMTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 16.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-0.21.