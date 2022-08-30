Which analyst expects CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 192.05, down -1.29% from its previous closing price of $194.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2696057 shares were traded. CRWD reached its highest trading level at $197.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRWD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $270.

On June 06, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $195 to $215.

On May 26, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $232.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on May 26, 2022, with a $232 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Henry Shawn sold 12,103 shares for $200.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,426,949 led to the insider holds 180,252 shares of the business.

Podbere Burt W. sold 11,438 shares of CRWD for $1,889,753 on Jun 21. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 313,028 shares after completing the transaction at $165.22 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Henry Shawn, who serves as the Please of the company, sold 8,713 shares for $165.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,437,875 and left with 185,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $298.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 191.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRWD traded 3.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 231.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 12.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 51.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.