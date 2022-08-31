A correction may be in store for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) shares?

As of close of business last night, Dutch Bros Inc.’s stock clocked out at 36.91, down -7.63% from its previous closing price of $39.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1384173 shares were traded. BROS reached its highest trading level at $40.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BROS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Maxwell Brian sold 12,000 shares for $44.81 per share. The transaction valued at 537,759 led to the insider holds 1,159,620 shares of the business.

Ricci Joth sold 71,125 shares of BROS for $3,293,083 on Aug 15. The CEO and President now owns 2,453,865 shares after completing the transaction at $46.30 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Jemley Charles, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 85,000 shares for $46.28 each. As a result, the insider received 3,933,988 and left with 1,167,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 55.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $81.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BROS traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 749.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.16M. Insiders hold about 12.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.56, compared to 8.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 22.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $706M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $497.88M, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $941.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $996.8M and the low estimate is $897.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.