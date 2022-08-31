A correction may be in store for Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) shares?

As of close of business last night, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s stock clocked out at 5.60, down -2.78% from its previous closing price of $5.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1680573 shares were traded. EGO reached its highest trading level at $5.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 09, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

BofA/Merrill Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on March 04, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EGO traded 2.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.85M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 5.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $288.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.51M to a low estimate of $288.51M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $248.06M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.17M, an increase of 26.00% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $308.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.17M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $926M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $940.91M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $990M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.