A Stock You Should Be Looking At: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

After closing at $27.21 in the most recent trading day, AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) closed at 27.12, down -0.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1513441 shares were traded. AMCX reached its highest trading level at $27.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMCX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on July 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $48 from $32 previously.

On May 14, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $51.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on March 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when Gallagher James sold 20,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 800,000 led to the insider holds 19,923 shares of the business.

Sapan Joshua W sold 40,000 shares of AMCX for $1,632,062 on Mar 01. The Executive Vice Chairman now owns 282,865 shares after completing the transaction at $40.80 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Sapan Joshua W, who serves as the Executive Vice Chairman of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $42.59 each. As a result, the insider received 1,703,550 and left with 322,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCX has reached a high of $51.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 336.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 443.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.58M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 7.61, compared to 3.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 13.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.97 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $3.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $7.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.87. EPS for the following year is $7.36, with 9 analysts recommending between $8.22 and $6.07.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $774.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $794.85M to a low estimate of $749.3M. As of the current estimate, AMC Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $771.39M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.