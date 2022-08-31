Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed the day trading at 112.56 down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $113.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4482710 shares were traded. ABNB reached its highest trading level at $116.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABNB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research reiterated its Peer Perform rating for the stock on June 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when POWELL CATHERINE C sold 5,055 shares for $110.48 per share. The transaction valued at 558,476 led to the insider holds 114,107 shares of the business.

Johnson Belinda J. sold 1,000 shares of ABNB for $121,500 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 5,920 shares after completing the transaction at $121.50 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $123.55 each. As a result, the insider received 308,875 and left with 256,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $212.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABNB traded about 6.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABNB traded about 4.51M shares per day. A total of 638.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.09M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 15.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.06 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $2.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 57.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.19B and the low estimate is $8.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.