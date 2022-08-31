Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $84.57 in the most recent trading day, Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) closed at 84.50, down -0.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 993308 shares were traded. AMBA reached its highest trading level at $86.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMBA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 01, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $175 from $205 previously.

On March 01, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $230 to $190.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Schwarting Elizabeth M sold 113 shares for $67.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,574 led to the insider holds 3,178 shares of the business.

Wang Feng-Ming sold 3,937 shares of AMBA for $260,866 on Jun 16. The CEO now owns 689,918 shares after completing the transaction at $66.26 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Ju Chi-Hong, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, Systems of the company, sold 1,340 shares for $66.26 each. As a result, the insider received 88,788 and left with 153,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $227.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 520.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 525.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.97M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 1.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $387M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $338M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $351.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.86M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486M and the low estimate is $399.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.