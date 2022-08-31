AMST (Amesite Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Amesite Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.40, down -51.45% from its previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4279 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3328723 shares were traded. AMST reached its highest trading level at $0.4698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3818.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 28, 2020, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Sastry Ann Marie bought 5,000 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 4,950 led to the insider holds 6,284,938 shares of the business.

OMENN GILBERT S bought 8,000 shares of AMST for $9,354 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 77,666 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, OMENN GILBERT S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $1.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,471 and bolstered with 69,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMST has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5219, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7320.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMST traded 94.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 699.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.18M. Insiders hold about 37.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 214.85k with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 270.12k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.82M and the low estimate is $4.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 614.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.