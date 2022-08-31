An investigation into Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s technical aspects

The price of Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) closed at 6.41 in the last session, down -0.77% from day before closing price of $6.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2647226 shares were traded. CHS reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 27, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $5.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 29, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Brooks Bonnie R. sold 100,000 shares for $5.57 per share. The transaction valued at 557,000 led to the insider holds 1,185,277 shares of the business.

Brooks Bonnie R. sold 100,000 shares of CHS for $512,000 on Jun 08. The Executive Chair of the Board now owns 1,285,277 shares after completing the transaction at $5.12 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Brooks Bonnie R., who serves as the Executive Chair of the Board of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $4.28 each. As a result, the insider received 856,000 and left with 1,421,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chico’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHS has reached a high of $7.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHS traded on average about 2.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.49M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 11.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.