An overall feel about Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) closed at 0.97 up 6.95% from its previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0630 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059093 shares were traded. SLGG reached its highest trading level at $0.9813 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9011.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Super League Gaming Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 01, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Wann Michael sold 83,509 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 101,706 led to the insider holds 474,571 shares of the business.

Wann Michael sold 49,745 shares of SLGG for $58,988 on May 26. The CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER now owns 558,080 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On May 25, another insider, Wann Michael, who serves as the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of the company, sold 42,836 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 48,585 and left with 607,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGG has reached a high of $4.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9811, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7706.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLGG has traded an average of 152.40K shares per day and 237.79k over the past ten days. A total of 36.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.92M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 465.76k with a Short Ratio of 6.61, compared to 565.25k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.68. EPS for the following year is $-0.48, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.48 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Super League Gaming Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25M, an estimated increase of 234.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.73M, an increase of 58.90% less than the figure of $234.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.27M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.67M, up 80.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34M and the low estimate is $32.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.