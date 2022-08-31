Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL): Selected Notes

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) closed the day trading at 50.66 down -1.21% from the previous closing price of $51.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1463310 shares were traded. HRL reached its highest trading level at $51.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HRL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 10, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $57.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Policinski Christopher J. sold 2,110 shares for $46.27 per share. The transaction valued at 97,633 led to the insider holds 85,254 shares of the business.

Myers Kevin L sold 5,000 shares of HRL for $225,334 on Jun 07. The SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT now owns 32,869 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On May 02, another insider, Neufeldt Swen, who serves as the GROUP VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 960 shares for $51.82 each. As a result, the insider received 49,724 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hormel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRL has reached a high of $55.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HRL traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HRL traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 544.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.05M. Insiders hold about 47.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HRL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.85M with a Short Ratio of 7.33, compared to 10.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

HRL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 0.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 56.30% for HRL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.39B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.55B and the low estimate is $11.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.