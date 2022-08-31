Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) was 28.80 for the day, down -1.06% from the previous closing price of $29.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6291881 shares were traded. LI reached its highest trading level at $29.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On March 24, 2022, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.20.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2022, with a $37.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.30.

Shares Statistics:

LI traded an average of 11.89M shares per day over the past three months and 6.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 965.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.07M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 28.38M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Li Auto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $845.42M, an estimated increase of 57.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B, an increase of 80.70% over than the figure of $57.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, up 88.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.91B and the low estimate is $9.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.