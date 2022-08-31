Are analysts optimistic about C3.ai Inc.’s (NYSE:AI) stock?

The closing price of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) was 18.41 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $18.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1363556 shares were traded. AI reached its highest trading level at $19.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $15.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Parkkinen Juho sold 2,120 shares for $18.19 per share. The transaction valued at 38,563 led to the insider holds 363,926 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 1,174 shares of AI for $21,531 on Jun 29. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 366,046 shares after completing the transaction at $18.34 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, ABBO EDWARD Y, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 175 shares for $19.21 each. As a result, the insider received 3,362 and left with 212,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $55.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.40.

Shares Statistics:

AI traded an average of 2.76M shares per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.34M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 15.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.76. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $65.31M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.16M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $428.8M and the low estimate is $377.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.