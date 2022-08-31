Are analysts optimistic about Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (NYSE:HBM) stock?

The closing price of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) was 4.44 for the day, down -5.33% from the previous closing price of $4.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1473850 shares were traded. HBM reached its highest trading level at $4.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3707.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HBM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2621.

Shares Statistics:

HBM traded an average of 1.59M shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 261.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.54M with a Short Ratio of 7.26, compared to 12.07M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, HBM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.30.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.