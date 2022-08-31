Are Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Trex Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at 47.43, up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $47.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017719 shares were traded. TREX reached its highest trading level at $48.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TREX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 332.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

On May 20, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on May 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Golden Michael F sold 4,795 shares for $133.53 per share. The transaction valued at 640,276 led to the insider holds 16,951 shares of the business.

FAIRBANKS BRYAN HORIX sold 3,508 shares of TREX for $448,638 on Nov 11. The President and CEO now owns 61,152 shares after completing the transaction at $127.89 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Zambanini Adam Dante, who serves as the President, Trex Residential Pr of the company, sold 2,055 shares for $127.89 each. As a result, the insider received 262,814 and left with 166,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $140.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TREX traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.84% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.32, compared to 10.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.