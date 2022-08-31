As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) offers stability

The closing price of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) was 1.56 for the day, down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027766 shares were traded. OPAD reached its highest trading level at $1.6050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPAD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On June 21, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.50.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on June 21, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 235,887 led to the insider holds 1,378,106 shares of the business.

Sella Roberto Marco bought 359,641 shares of OPAD for $610,347 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 1,237,747 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Sella Roberto Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 846,050 and bolstered with 878,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Offerpad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $20.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1382, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4781.

Shares Statistics:

OPAD traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 245.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.56M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.99, compared to 7.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 145.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.48B and the low estimate is $6.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.