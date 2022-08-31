As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) offers stability

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) closed the day trading at 7.25 up 1.54% from the previous closing price of $7.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8167883 shares were traded. ERIC reached its highest trading level at $7.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ERIC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telefonaktiebolaget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has reached a high of $12.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ERIC traded about 6.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ERIC traded about 5.68M shares per day. A total of 3.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.98B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ERIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.74M with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 5.46M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

ERIC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.11 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 189.30% for ERIC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 09, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $6.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.5B to a low estimate of $6.01B. As of the current estimate, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s year-ago sales were $6.51B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.34B, a decrease of -8.80% less than the figure of $-5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.97B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.08B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.38B and the low estimate is $23.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.