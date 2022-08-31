CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) closed the day trading at 9.37 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $9.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045873 shares were traded. CCCS reached its highest trading level at $9.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCCS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 08, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On July 13, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $12.

On July 08, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when INGRAM WILLIAM sold 8,404 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 82,885 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

INGRAM WILLIAM sold 19,096 shares of CCCS for $188,577 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 8,404 shares after completing the transaction at $9.88 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, PRIGGE MARY JO, who serves as the of the company, sold 115,422 shares for $9.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,134,252 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCS has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCCS traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCCS traded about 976.99k shares per day. A total of 605.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 598.26M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $190.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.81M to a low estimate of $189.2M. As of the current estimate, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.79M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $772.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $765.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $768.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $688.29M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $836.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $847.56M and the low estimate is $818.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.