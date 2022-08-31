Considering Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) closed at 4.03 in the last session, down -5.84% from day before closing price of $4.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2519317 shares were traded. NKTR reached its highest trading level at $4.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NKTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Zalevsky Jonathan sold 73,716 shares for $4.65 per share. The transaction valued at 342,779 led to the insider holds 327,123 shares of the business.

Thomsen Jillian B. sold 2,006 shares of NKTR for $9,549 on Aug 16. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 334,859 shares after completing the transaction at $4.76 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, ROBIN HOWARD W, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 13,759 shares for $4.76 each. As a result, the insider received 65,493 and left with 1,017,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTR has reached a high of $19.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4369.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NKTR traded on average about 2.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.32M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.32, compared to 17.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.65% and a Short% of Float of 19.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.63 and a low estimate of $-1.16, while EPS last year was $-0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.42, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.84 and $-2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-1.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.25M to a low estimate of $20.9M. As of the current estimate, Nektar Therapeutics’s year-ago sales were $28.33M, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.71M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of $-20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.91M, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108M and the low estimate is $67.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.