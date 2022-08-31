Considering Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $11.97 in the most recent trading day, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) closed at 12.15, up 1.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005944 shares were traded. XM reached its highest trading level at $12.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 72,075 shares for $27.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,718 led to the insider holds 2,286,624 shares of the business.

SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 100,497 shares of XM for $2,866,044 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 2,219,883 shares after completing the transaction at $28.52 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,443 shares for $28.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 242,773 and bolstered with 2,126,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XM has reached a high of $49.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 582.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.68M. Insiders hold about 19.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 3.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $-0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.