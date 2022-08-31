Considering Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $76.60 in the most recent trading day, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) closed at 76.97, up 0.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2311961 shares were traded. ZEN reached its highest trading level at $76.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Titterton Jeffrey J sold 20,000 shares for $76.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,535,000 led to the insider holds 687 shares of the business.

McDermott Adrian sold 813 shares of ZEN for $62,138 on Aug 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 94,385 shares after completing the transaction at $76.43 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Gennaro Norman, who serves as the President of Sales of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $76.31 each. As a result, the insider received 534,170 and left with 27,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEN has reached a high of $136.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.43M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 8.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 11.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $432.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.66M to a low estimate of $420.08M. As of the current estimate, Zendesk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $346.97M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $464.05M, an increase of 23.60% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $473.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.93M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.